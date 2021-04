A 39-year-old woman was shot early Saturday in West Garfield Park.

The woman was walking in an alley about 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Madison Street when a male suspect approached her and fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.

No one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.