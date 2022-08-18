Suspect armed with handgun robbing victims on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies that occurred in July and August in Brighton Park.

In each incident, an armed male offender approached the victim and demanded their personal property, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

4500 Block of South Mozart Street on Aug. 15 at 7:55 p.m.

4100 Block of South Albany Avenue on July 28 at 9 p.m.

4200 Block of South Francisco Avenue on July 25 at 8:45 p.m.

4500 Block of South Whipple Street on July 25 at 8:19 p.m.

3000 Block of West 45th Street on July 14 at 3:47 p.m.

The offender is described as an African-American man between 5'10" and 6-foot.

He is between 200 and 300 pounds.

He was wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.