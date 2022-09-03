Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a male suspect had shot at two people and then fled the scene.

The suspect fled into a residence on Crawford Road in unincorporated Elgin Township.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspect, and multiple attempts were made to contact the suspect inside the residence.

The suspect eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.