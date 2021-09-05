Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after shooting 2 men in Morgan Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting two people in Morgan Park Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 11400 block of South Troop.

Just after 10 p.m., a male suspect shot an 18-year-old and a 26-year-old before attempting to flee the scene.

Police said the suspect was apprehended shortly after the shooting.

Both victims were shot in the hip.

They were transported to the hospital and both were listed in good condition.

Charges are currently pending against the suspect.
 