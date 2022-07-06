Suspect arrested, charged with disorderly conduct in connection to Brookfield Zoo threat

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a threat that was made to Brookfield Zoo Tuesday.

The female suspect was located at her home in Chicago Wednesday, and voluntarily agreed to go to the Brookfield Police Department for further questioning, police said.

She has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct — with additional charges possibly to follow.

The suspect is also being evaluated by a crisis worker and was sent to an area hospital for possible mental health treatment, police said.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, West Cental Dispatch received a call from a crisis intervention line from a caller that said she was going to harm guests at Brookfield Zoo.

The call was sent to Brookfield and Riverside police, who quickly responded, police said.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, an all-clear was given and guests were able to leave the park.

"We are thankful that this unfortunate situation has been quickly resolved, an arrest has been made, and there is no longer any threat to Brookfield Zoo. We want to thank again our neighboring jurisdictions that quickly responded to the incident last evening and assisted the Brookfield Zoo Police Department in ensuring that all our guests, staff, and animals were safe," said Chief Mike Pendola, chief of police for the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages Brookfield Zoo.