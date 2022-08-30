Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police

Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month.

According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window.

Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from the cash register, police said.

The first burglary took place at 5:35 a.m. on Aug. 10 and the second occurred at 1:55 a.m. on Aug. 28, according to police.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a dark baseball hat possibly embroidered with the LA Dodgers logo, a black facemask, dark-colored jacket, and white and black gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.