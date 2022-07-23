Suspect crashes vehicle, causing Indiana trooper to be pinned; flees and abandons seriously injured passenger

article

An Indiana State Police trooper was injured, and a woman was flown to a hospital after a man crashed his car in Hammond, Indiana.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police troopers were investigating a suspicious incident on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond.

The location is just west of Calumet Avenue near the 0.7 mile-marker.

While troopers and Hammond Fire officials were on scene, a separate crash occurred.

According to preliminary information, a white 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.

The vehicle then crashed into a Hammond Fire truck and a black 2009 Subaru.

The Subaru spun out of control and struck a black 2012 Dodge Journey that was parked on the right shoulder, police said.

The crash pushed the Journey into a trooper — who was standing between the Journey and the concrete barrier wall.

He became pinned against the wall, and was able to free himself.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and was later released.

The driver of the Dodge Charger that caused the crash tried to flee the scene on foot and abandon his seriously injured passenger, ISP said.

A trooper pursued the suspect on foot, and with the help of two bystanders who were working in the area, they were able to take the suspect into custody.

The bystanders placed their vehicle in front of the fleeing suspect, and one of the bystanders who was armed with a handgun, exited the vehicle and drew his weapon.

He ordered the suspect to stop, and the suspect complied.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Bryan K. Smith, 23, from North Carolina.

He is currently being held at the Lake County Jail pending formal charges.

The passenger in the Dodge Charger, a 23-year-old female from Chicago Heights, sustained serious injuries.

She was flown to Christ Advocate Hospital for treatment, and her current condition is not known.

No other injuries were reported.

A Glock .45 handgun was also recovered from inside the Dodge Charger, police said.