Suspect critically wounded in Joliet officer-involved shooting

A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by Joliet police Monday afternoon.

At about 4:56 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a man walking while holding a handgun, police said.

Officers discharged their weapons, striking the man.

Officers rendered medical assistance to the suspect following the shooting. The suspect was then transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The officers were transported to a local hospital as part of the department's policy.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is currently conducting the investigation.