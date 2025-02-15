Suspect in custody after Niles bank robbery, FBI investigating: officials

A suspect wanted in connection with two bank robberies on Saturday, including one in Niles, is now in custody, authorities said.

What we know:

One incident occurred at 9:24 a.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Bank, located at 8001 Golf Road, in Niles.

The suspect, described as an older Caucasian male, between 50 and 70 years old, was wearing sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, and a backpack at the time of the incident, Niles police said.

He went into the bank and announced a robbery to a bank employee, stating, "I have a gun," according to police.

The employee told the suspect that cash was unavailable, and he left without taking any money. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Details on the second robbery, which reportedly occurred on Chicago's Northwest Side, have not been released.

The suspect has also not been identified.

What's next:

The investigation was turned over to the FBI, Niles police said.

FOX 32 contacted the FBI, who confirmed the suspect is in custody and "no longer a threat to the community."

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.