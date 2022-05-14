Suspect exposed himself to at least four juveniles in Rogers Park: police

Chicago police are looking for a suspect who exposed himself to at least four juvenile victims in Rogers Park.

The suspect is wanted for the following incidents:

On April 2, at about 3:15 p.m., the suspect exposed his male genitalia to a female juvenile victim in the 6400 block of North Sacramento Avenue.

On April 2, at about 3:30 p.m., the suspect exposed his male genitalia to a female juvenile victim in the 6600 block of North Richmond Avenue.

On April 2, at about 3:30 p.m., the suspect exposed his male genitalia to a female juvenile victim in the 6600 block of North Sacramento Avenue.

On May 1, at about 4 p.m., the suspect exposed his male genitalia to a female juvenile victim in the 2600 block of West Pratt Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a tall and lanky man with light or light brown complexion. He was wearing blue pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8261.

