Suspect fatally shot man, wounded another after traffic crash on Chicago's West Side: police

A man is dead, and another was wounded after a suspect fired shots following a traffic crash on Chicago's West Side Saturday night.

The crash and shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South California.

At about 11:28 p.m., police say two victims were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle.

A person exited the rear seat of that vehicle and fired shots, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Another 40-year-old man was shot in the side of the body, and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The offender fled on foot, and was placed into custody by responding officers.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.