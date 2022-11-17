Suspect fires shots after Mount Prospect man foils car theft attempt: police

Police are investigating after a suspect tried to steal a car from a Mount Prospect driveway, then fired shots at the homeowner who interrupted the alleged car theft.

At about 6:12 a.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue after receiving several 911 calls from area residents.

During the investigation, it was determined by officers that a victim exited his residence to take his dog out when he interrupted an offender, who was attempting to steal a Jeep in his driveway.

When the victim inquired what the offender was doing, the offender ran to an awaiting dark-colored SUV that was being driven by a second offender, police said.

One of the offenders then produced a firearm and began firing multiple shots in the direction of the victim.

The victim dove for cover, and the offenders fled the area northbound from the scene toward Prospect Avenue.

"It’s just a quiet, friendly neighborhood where everybody kind of knows each other, so really shocking this morning," said Rob Berman, neighbor.

The victim was not struck by any bullets, however, he did suffer minor injuries while diving for cover. He was treated at the scene by the Mount Prospect Fire Department.

"Glad there was no loss of life and nobody was hurt," said Berman.

Investigators found multiple 9mm shell casings at the scene. Police said the homeowner's garage was hit by gunfire.

One of the offenders is described as a Black man, thin build, wearing a white colored shirt or sweater and red or orange colored pants or shorts.

The vehicle used in this incident is described as a dark-colored SUV with a horizontal singular taillight.

"We've seen our share unfortunately, where we have had vehicles that have been broken into, unlocked vehicles that have been gone through, catalytic converter thefts, so there are those that have been happening within the year," said Officer Greg Sill with the Mount Prospect Police Department. "Natural inclination is probably to find out what's happening, but we truly want people just to make sure they are safe. Get back to safety, call 911 and have our officers come out."

Police believe this was a random act.

The victim’s vehicle was turned off and locked at the time of this incident, according to police.

Officers have been unable to locate the vehicle or offenders.

The investigation into this aggravated discharge of a firearm continues.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at (847) - 870-5654.