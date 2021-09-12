Suspect in custody after allegedly firing shots at police in Little Village

A person is in custody after allegedly firing shots at police early Sunday in Little Village.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to shots fired in the 2700 block of West 25th Street.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male drinking on the public walkway.

As officers approached the male on foot, the offender drew a handgun and shot at the police, authorities said.

The offender then attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended and placed into custody.

Police said charges are pending.

No officers injured in this incident, and police did not return fire.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.