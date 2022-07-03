Suspect in custody after using mace inside Loop restaurant; several people treated by EMS

A suspect used mace inside a Loop restaurant early Sunday, causing several people to be treated by EMS.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of North Wabash.

At about 12:53 a.m., police officers saw several people running out of a restaurant.

While investigating, officers determined that an unidentified male offender used mace inside the restaurant before fleeing the scene on foot.

A description of the suspect was given to police, and officers were able to locate and apprehend the offender nearby.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Several victims were treated and released at the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating.