Suspect in custody following armed carjacking in Lincoln Park

Chicago police say a suspect has been arrested following an armed carjacking in Lincoln Park Tuesday night.

A 31-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in the 2200 block of North Seminary Avenue just before 7 a.m. when he was approached by an armed individual.

The offender demanded his property before getting in the victim's car and fleeing.

The vehicular task force located the vehicle a short time later and arrested a male offender.

Area Three detectives are investigating.