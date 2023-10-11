Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody following armed carjacking in Lincoln Park

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police say a suspect has been arrested following an armed carjacking in Lincoln Park Tuesday night. 

A 31-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in the 2200 block of North Seminary Avenue just before 7 a.m. when he was approached by an armed individual. 

The offender demanded his property before getting in the victim's car and fleeing. 

The vehicular task force located the vehicle a short time later and arrested a male offender. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.