Suspect in custody, two victims wounded in hostage situation near Ford City Mall in Chicago

Chicago police said the suspect who shot two people near the Ford City Mall in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Sunday has been taken into custody.

A SWAT team responded to the apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

Initially, police found a woman who had been shot. The suspect was barricaded inside a condo complex and fired shots at police, though no officers were injured.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, police reported that police had shot the suspect and taken that person into custody. The suspect's condition was not known.

A second victim – a hostage – who had been shot by the offender was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police said the suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS