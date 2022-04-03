Suspect in custody, two victims wounded in hostage situation near Ford City Mall in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said the suspect who shot two people near the Ford City Mall in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Sunday has been taken into custody.
A SWAT team responded to the apartment building on Sunday afternoon.
Initially, police found a woman who had been shot. The suspect was barricaded inside a condo complex and fired shots at police, though no officers were injured.
Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, police reported that police had shot the suspect and taken that person into custody. The suspect's condition was not known.
A second victim – a hostage – who had been shot by the offender was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Chicago police said the suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.
