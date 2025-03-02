Suspect in deadly River North shooting turns himself in, Chicago police say

A suspect accused in a deadly shooting at a hotel-apartment building in River North last month has turned himself in to Chicago police.

River North Shooting Suspect in Custody

What we know:

Demetris Shorter, 35, of Davenport, Iowa, turned himself in to Chicago police at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

He's charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and issuance of warrant, according to police.

Pictured is Demetris Shorter, 35, of Davenport, Iowa.

What we know:

The shooting occurred inside a residential building around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue at the Level Hotel.

Shorter checked in on Feb. 21. On Feb. 22, just after 8 p.m., an individual staying in a room next to Shorter's reported hearing gunshots and called the front desk.

However, no one answered, and the individual did not call 911, according to court documents.

At 8:19 p.m., Shorter was seen leaving the building and approaching the front desk, asking for another key to his room. He left briefly, then returned to the desk.

A 29-year-old woman, walking toward the door and reception desk, was shot in the neck by Shorter after nearly bumping into him, according to court documents.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was last reported to be in good condition.

Shorter fled the scene in a black Kia SUV heading eastbound before police arrived. The incident was captured on hotel lobby surveillance video.

Police later searched Shorter's hotel room, where they found a second victim, a 32-year-old woman, alive but bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was also taken to Northwestern but later died from her injuries.

Evidence Collected :

Police recovered two additional 9mm shell casings in Shorter's hotel room and another shell casing in the stairwell.

Officers also found the Kia SUV and a phone with a phone case containing Shorter's Iowa driver's license and a credit card in his name, court documents state.

What they're saying:

The 41-story residential building, which houses luxury apartments and a hotel, is managed by the Onni Group.

In a previous email obtained by FOX 32, property management informed residents that the situation was an "isolated incident" with "no ongoing concern." Some tenants, however, raised concerns about overcrowding and disruptive behavior by guests.

What's next:

Shorter appeared in court on March 1 for a detention hearing. His next court date is set for March 4.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

