River North shooting: Woman killed, another injured as police search for suspect

Two women were found shot, one fatally, inside a residential building in the River North neighborhood on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police.

2 found shot in residential building

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. and found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck inside the lobby of the residential building.

She told police she was shot by an unknown man who fled in a tan SUV, last seen heading eastbound.

Paramedics transported her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

A 32-year-old woman was found in a guest room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. She was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The 41-story building, which houses luxury apartments and a hotel, is managed by Onni Group. Area detectives are investigating the incident.

What they're saying:

"It's terrifying and as someone who lives here, it's horrifying," one tenant said.

According to an email obtained by FOX 32, residents were told by property management that the situation was an "isolated incident" with "no ongoing concern."

Some tenants, however, have raised concerns about overcrowding and rowdy behavior by guests.

"We've asked them to either segregate the hotel to one specific building or get rid of it all together," said tenant Sam Ewig.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, police were seen dusting a GMC outside the location for fingerprints as residents and hotel guests came and went.

Ewig said as a resident, they need answers fast.

"It's an unsafe environment and we've been pushing back for a long time and nothing has changed," Ewig said.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody in connection with the incident.

The woman who was killed has not been identified as of yet.

It's unclear if the shooting may have been targeted or random, or if the victims knew each other.

FOX 32 has reached out to property management for comment on this story and did not receive a response.