Suspect in fatal Lawndale shooting released without charges: police

A person was released without charges after a shooting left a man dead Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 41-year-old was on the street at 4:26 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when someone shot him in the face, according to Chicago police. He died about an hour later at Stroger Hospital.

He was identified as Ahmad Cathey of West Garfield Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A person of interest was taken into custody after people near the scene identified him as the possible shooter, police said.

The person was released without charges after “the investigation revealed the subject was legally able to defend himself and those around him,” a law enforcement source said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.