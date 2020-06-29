Suspect in Schiller Park fatal stabbing turns himself in

A 28-year-old man wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal stabbing over the weekend in Schiller Park surrendered to authorities Monday.

Kasim Askar, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in about 10:30 a.m., Schiller Park police said in a statement.

Askar was wanted in connection with the death of Giovanny Pineda, 29, who was stabbed to death about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Chaser’s Bar, 4255 Old River Rd., in Schiller Park, authorities said.

“As of now all offenders involved in the incident have been located and are in custody pending approval of charges,” police said.