Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting two people, one fatally in Illinois town

article

A man is wanted for allegedly shooting at least two people, one fatally, in central Illinois Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:23 p.m. Sunday, the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of an active shooter at 635 Kenney Rd.

Deputies located one of the victims in his own vehicle on Illinois Route 54 and Jordan Street. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Four other occupants of the vehicle remained at the scene and were hiding from the suspect.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While speaking with the four other victims, it was confirmed that a fifth person at the scene had been fatally shot.

Police identified the suspect in this shooting as Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz. He is described as five-foot-six and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office believes he left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord bearing an Illinois registration of DT 50632.

Munoz is wanted for murder and other charges pertaining to this incident.