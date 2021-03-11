Suspect on the run after shooting, killing customer at Berwyn restaurant

One person is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting occurred in Berwyn Thursday morning.

At about 11:25 a.m., Berwyn officers responded to the Jelly Jam Restaurant located at 6300 West Cermak Road for several 911 calls reporting a shooting.

As officers arrived on scene, they identified several witnesses and one shooting victim. The victim was a customer of the restaurant and was suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses described the offender as a male, African American with a slender build. He was roughly 5’8" and was wearing a black jacket with a white or light colored hoodie underneath, dark pants and a purple COVID-19 mask.

The offender was last seen running on foot away from the scene north on Highland and then west through a yard.

The offender has not been located at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.