Suspect on the run after shooting, killing customer at Berwyn restaurant
BERWYN, Ill. - One person is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting occurred in Berwyn Thursday morning.
At about 11:25 a.m., Berwyn officers responded to the Jelly Jam Restaurant located at 6300 West Cermak Road for several 911 calls reporting a shooting.
As officers arrived on scene, they identified several witnesses and one shooting victim. The victim was a customer of the restaurant and was suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Witnesses described the offender as a male, African American with a slender build. He was roughly 5’8" and was wearing a black jacket with a white or light colored hoodie underneath, dark pants and a purple COVID-19 mask.
The offender was last seen running on foot away from the scene north on Highland and then west through a yard.
The offender has not been located at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.