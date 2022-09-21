Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

article

A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place.

When they arrived, the suspect fired several shots at officers, according to police.

Police got out of their car and the suspect dropped the rifle. He was taken into custody following a short foot chase.

Officers did not return fire and no one was injured during the incident.

The rifle was recovered on the scene and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.