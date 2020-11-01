Suspect released without charges after man killed in Hoffman Estates assault

A person who was taken into custody after a man was killed in an assault over the weekend in suburban Hoffman Estates was released without charges.

Chung Silk Kim, 75, suffered a head injury during an altercation just before noon Oct. 31, at his home in the 1500 block of Glen Lake Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Hoffman Estates police. He died hours later at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

After talking to witnesses and reviewing video captured on a Ring doorbell camera, investigators determined Kim “was the aggressor” in the incident, police said.

“For this reason, the Assistant States Attorney who reviewed the case determined that there was no malicious intent by the offender and has rejected criminal charges,” police said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled Kim’s death a homicide, saying he died of blunt force injuries to the head suffered during the incident, according to the medical examiner’s office.