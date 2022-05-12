Suspect robs cell phone store in Lake View at gunpoint; no suspect in custody
CHICAGO - A suspect robbed a Lake View cell phone store Thursday night.
The incident occurred in the 3000 block of North Clark.
At about 8:22 p.m., a male offender entered the cell phone store and approached an employee who was standing at the counter, police said.
The offender produced a handgun and demanded the employee to the rear of the store.
The offender then proceeded to fill a bag with cellphones before exiting the store and fleeing on foot.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.