Suspect robs cell phone store in Lake View at gunpoint; no suspect in custody

A suspect robbed a Lake View cell phone store Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of North Clark.

At about 8:22 p.m., a male offender entered the cell phone store and approached an employee who was standing at the counter, police said.

The offender produced a handgun and demanded the employee to the rear of the store.

The offender then proceeded to fill a bag with cellphones before exiting the store and fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.