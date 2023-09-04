Suspect shot during home invasion on Chicago's Northwest Side

A suspect was shot in a home invasion Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

About 12:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man "entered a home without permission" in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue when he was shot twice in the chest by a man inside the home, police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Officials couldn’t specify whether the man entered the home by force or through an unlocked door.

Charges were pending.