Suspect sought for touching himself in front of minor on CTA train downtown

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who inappropriately touched himself in front of a girl on a CTA Pink Line train earlier this month.

Police said the suspect boarded a Pink Line train around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 1 near the Harold Washington station and sat across from a girl.

He then put his hand in his pants and started touching himself while staring at her with his cellphone pointed in her direction, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored Lakers knit cap, a blue and red jacket with fur hood trim and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.