Suspect sought in deadly Lawndale shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The suspect allegedly walked up to a 22-year-old man and shot him in the head at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDtip.com.

