Suspect sought in gas station robbery near Northlake

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a robbery Wednesday night in an unincorporated area near northwest suburban Northlake.

The male robber entered the BP gas station, 2900 N. Wolf Road, at 10:22 p.m. and pulled out a chrome semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office. He stole $300 in cash from an employee.

Officials released surveillance images of the suspect, who was described as an approximately 6-foot-2 male wearing a reflective green vest over a dark hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff’s office said. He also wore a white Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office Investigations Section at 708-865-4896 or the non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.