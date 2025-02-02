Suspect sought in multiple sexual assaults in Logan, Palmer Squares: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a suspect connected to multiple sexual assaults in Logan and Palmer Squares, occurring on Jan. 14, Jan. 18, and Feb. 2. The suspect, a man between 29 and 35 years old, approaches female victims from behind, sexually assaults them, and was armed in two of the incidents. Police urge residents to be vigilant, secure their properties, and call 911 if they are victims or witnesses. Anyone with information can contact the Area 5 Bureau of Detectives.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple sexual assaults in Logan and Palmer Squares.

What we know:

The incidents occurred on the following dates and locations, according to police:

3400 Block of W Armitage Av on Jan. 14 at approx. 9:30 a.m. (Palmer Square)

2800 Block of W Bloomindale Ave on Jan.18 at approx. 3:10 AM (Palmer Square)

2600 Block of North Troy St on Feb. 2 at approx. 3:40 AM (Logan Square)

Police say the suspect, a man between 29 and 35 years old, approaches female victims from behind and sexually assaults them.

Two assaults occurred on the sidewalk, while the third took place in the hallway of an apartment building.

In two of the incidents, the suspect was armed with a sharp object, according to CPD.

What you can do:

Police describe the suspect as weighing between 150 and 175 pounds, with short black hair, unshaven, brown eyes, and wearing dark clothing.

CPD urges residents to be aware of their surroundings, ensure all gates and windows are secured, and to call 911 if they are victims or witnesses of a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 5 Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com with reference number, "JJ114483," "JJ119094" or "JJ135453."