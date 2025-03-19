Suspect steals Bedford Park police vehicle, later found in Chicago Ridge

The Brief A suspect stole a Bedford Park police vehicle during a call for service but later abandoned it in Chicago Ridge. The suspect, who is known to police, was taken into custody, and authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.



A suspect briefly stole a Bedford Park police vehicle Thursday afternoon before abandoning it in Chicago Ridge, authorities said.

What we know:

Around 2:45 p.m., Bedford Park officers were responding to a call for service at 6800 South Archer Road when an individual managed to enter and take control of a police patrol vehicle.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle unattended near 97th Place and Avon Avenue in Chicago Ridge.

The suspect, who is known to police, was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What's next:

Bedford Park Police said they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.