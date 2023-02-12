Suspect steals CTA vehicle, crashes it in the South Loop

Chicago police are investigating after someone stole a CTA vehicle Sunday morning in Dearborn Park on the South Side.

Around 6 a.m., police said the suspect threw an unknown object at the vehicle's window while it was in the 1400 block of South State Street.

"According to preliminary information, there were reports of a disturbance on the #62 route at the service stop at State and 14th," CTA said in a statement.

The suspect then fled northbound in the vehicle before crashing it in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The person was taken into custody and transported to Northwestern Hospital for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.