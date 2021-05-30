Suspect takes cash from man, shoots him in the arm in Austin: police

A 28-year-old man was shot during a robbery late Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

He was with a group of people about 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street when a male in the group took his cash, Chicago police said.

After robbing him, the gunman shot him in the arm, police said. He self-transported to West Suburban Hospital, where his condition was fair.

The gunman was about 20 years old and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said. No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.