Suspect tried to kidnap Glenview girl after she got off school bus: police

Glenview police are searching for the suspect who attempted to kidnap a girl after she got off a school bus Monday afternoon.

The student got off a school bus around 3:41 p.m. near Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane when an unknown male grabbed her and they fell to the ground, according to police.

The girl struck the male during the scuffle and he ran away from the scene, police said. He was last seen entering an SUV-style vehicle and driving south on Milwaukee Avenue.

The girl was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.