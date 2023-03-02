Suspect wanted after masturbating near Chicago elementary school

Chicago police are looking for a man who was seen masturbating near a school in Pullman earlier this week while children were in the vicinity.

The offender was first observed on Tuesday masturbating on the public way in a vehicle in the 11300 block of South Forrestville Avenue near Pullman Elementary School.

According to police, children were in the vicinity at the time.

When the man was approached, he fled southbound at a high rate of speed in a beige four-door BMW sedan.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the same man was in the 11200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue masturbating in the same vehicle.

He then fled the scene and headed eastbound on 115th Street.

The man is described as white or white Hispanic.

The four-door BMW sedan has tinted windows and an Illinois plate of AN93945, which has been reported stolen.

If you have any information about this offender, please call Area Two Violent Crimes at (312) 747-8271.