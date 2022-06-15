Suspect wanted for burglarizing Albany Park businesses

Chicago police are warning Albany Park residents about recent commercial burglaries.

In each incident, an unknown offender made entry into the business, forcibly entered portions of the building and removed property from within.

The offender then fled the scene with the property.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

6000 block of North Keystone on June 7, between 12 a.m. and 10 a.m.

4000 block of West Peterson, from June 10 at 4 p.m. to June 13 at 7:20 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.