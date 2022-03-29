Suspect wanted in Morgan Park armed robberies

Chicago police are looking for a suspect involved in two armed robberies that occurred in Morgan Park.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

9900 block of South Western Ave on Dec. 29 2021 at 11:15 p.m.

9900 block of South Western Ave on Feb. 20 at 11:39 p.m.

Police say the offender is described as an African-American male between 5'8" and 5'10."

He is described as heavyset and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweatpants and tan construction boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-745-0620.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.