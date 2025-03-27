Suspected Indiana drug dealer arrested after high-speed chase with child, explosives seized: sheriff

The Brief Jarrell Ford, 40, was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with a 1-year-old child in his van. A search of Ford's home uncovered explosives, psychedelic mushrooms, and fentanyl. Ford faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement, child endangerment, and drug dealing.



A suspected drug dealer was arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Merrillville with a 1-year-old child in his van.

High-Speed Chase in NW Indiana

What we know:

Around noon, police attempted to stop 40-year-old Jarrell Ford for a traffic violation near his home in the 7000 block of Polk Street.

Ford, who was under investigation for the second time this year, refused to pull over, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. He sped through subdivisions with the child and his mother as passengers.

Jarrell Ford, 40, was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with a 1-year-old child in his van. (Lake County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s department eventually boxed in Ford’s van on 73rd Avenue, east of Taft Street, and brought the vehicle to a stop. Ford was taken into custody.

Both the child and mother were checked by medical personnel at the scene and released uninjured.

Drugs, Explosives Found:

A search warrant was executed at Ford’s residence after the chase, which reportedly led to the seizure of explosives and drugs.

Four sticks of suspected M-series dynamite

106.8 gross grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms

1.5 gross grams of suspected fentanyl

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to remove the dynamite safely.

Authorities also believe Ford discarded narcotics during the pursuit.

Possible Charges, Court Date:

Ford faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement, endangering a child, felony possession of explosives, and two counts of dealing cocaine, according to the sheriff's department.

He has eight prior felony charges related to narcotics.

Ford is scheduled to appear in court in April and is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.