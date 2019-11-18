Suspected shooter in Buffalo Grove double homicide is ex-husband of victim, police say

Police in Buffalo Grove say a man allegedly shot his ex-wife and her husband in a targeted double homicide, but that his whereabouts and motive remain unclear.

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted in connection with the Sunday evening shooting in the basement parking garage of Cambridge on the Lake condominiums and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Buffalo Grove police.

Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victims Tuesday morning as Nataliya Ermak, 55, and Roman Frid, 69.

An autopsy found they both died of multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides, the medical examiner’s office said.

The suspect is the ex-husband of Nataliya Ermak, who police originally said was 64 years old.

Anatoliy Ermak | Buffalo Grove police

Anatoliy Ermak may be driving a white Nissan Versa with a Florida license plate reading KCFK75, which he rented several days ago in Minnesota, his last known residence.

Police say they are following a number of leads in the double murder that has shaken the village of about 41,000 people.

“We believe the victims were specifically targeted and that this was not a random event,” Buffalo Grove police chief Steven Casstevens said in the news conference. He said police have not determined a motive nor recovered a weapon.

Casstevens said officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to an underground parking garage in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard and found the couple with gunshot wounds next to their vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Security video shows the couple driving their vehicle into the parking garage about 8:15 p.m. and Anatoliy Ermak walking in after them through the open door, Casstevens said.

Ermak approached the couple and briefly spoke to them before firing shots at close range, Casstevens said. He left through a side door.

Anatoliy Ermak does not have any record of prior criminal history, Casstevens said. He said Anatoliy and Nataliya Ermak divorced several years ago.