Suspects beat, stole property from victim on Chicago's South Side: police

article

CTA detectives are looking to identify two suspects who are responsible for a strong arm robbery in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Thursday at about 5:10 p.m. at 320 E. Garfield Blvd, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

The victim was approached by the suspects, and while beating the victim, the suspects forcefully took the victim's property.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The offenders are described as two Black men between the ages of 18 and 20 years of age.