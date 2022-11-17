Suspects breaking into commercial businesses, garages and stealing cars on Near North Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of car thefts that occurred on the Near North Side.

In each incident, multiple offenders gained entry into a commercial business or residential garage that contained motor vehicles, police said.

Once inside, the offenders took vehicle keys and stole multiple motor vehicles.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

300 block of West Superior St., Oct. 21 in the morning hours

200 block of East Delaware Pl., Oct. 27, in the morning hours

1700 block of North Clybourn Ave., Nov. 16 in the morning hours

900 block of West North Ave., Nov. 16 in the morning hours

The offenders are described as African-American males, about 5'7" to 6'0." They were wearing dark clothing and masks.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.