Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint in Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of carjackings that have been reported in the area.

In each incident, the offenders approach a lone victim who is either driving or working on their vehicle, police said.

The offenders will then display a handgun or punch the victim and demand the victim's car keys and other property.

The offenders will then take the victim's vehicle and flee.

The carjackings have occurred in the following locations and at the following times:

6600 Block of South Normal Boulevard on Oct. 2 at 12:20 p.m.

6500 Block of South Lowe Avenue on Oct. 10 at 7:54 a.m.

7200 Block of South Bishop Street on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

6300 Block of South Damen Avenue on Oct. 26 at 10:55 p.m.

6700 Block of South Racine Avenue on Oct. 27 at 10:50 p.m.

7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on Nov.14 at 12:10 a.m.

100 Block of West 69th Street on Nov. 14 between the hours of 5:15 and 5:20 a.m.

The offenders are described as an African-American males, 18-26 years old, 5'05"-5'10", dreadlocks hairstyle wearing black clothing, police said.

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One (312) 747-8380