Suspects in stolen vehicle strike CPD car in the Loop; police recover weapons, place 3 in custody
CHICAGO - Three offenders are in custody after striking a Chicago police car with a stolen vehicle in the Loop Friday night.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of North State Street.
Chicago police said that around 8 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle.
As officers attempted to curb the vehicle, the offender's vehicle struck a CPD car, police said.
The offenders then fled the scene. Three offenders were apprehended shortly after.
CREDIT: CPD PIO via Twitter
Multiple weapons were recovered from the vehicle, police said.
Charges are currently pending.
