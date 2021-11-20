Suspects in stolen vehicle strike CPD car in the Loop; police recover weapons, place 3 in custody

article

Three offenders are in custody after striking a Chicago police car with a stolen vehicle in the Loop Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of North State Street.

Chicago police said that around 8 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle.

As officers attempted to curb the vehicle, the offender's vehicle struck a CPD car, police said.

The offenders then fled the scene. Three offenders were apprehended shortly after.

CREDIT: CPD PIO via Twitter

Multiple weapons were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

Charges are currently pending.