Suspects robbing store employees at gunpoint in Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a string of armed robberies that occurred this month.

In each incident, the offenders approached a victim, who was working in a retail business, and displayed handguns while demanding cash or property, police said.

The offenders then fled the scene in a gray 2010-2020 Honda CRV and a white Kia sedan.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

7400 Block of South Racine Avenue on Nov. 12 at 9:25 a.m.

2100 Block of West 72nd Street on Nov. 12 at 6:38 p.m.

7400 Block of South Racine Avenue on Nov. 14 at 8:55 a.m.

7400 Block of South Racine Avenue on Nov. 28 at 7:54 a.m.

Chicago police said the offenders are two to four African American males with medium brown complexions and dreadlocks.

They are between 16 and 30 years old, roughly 5'6" to 5'9" and weigh 150 to 200 pounds.

The offenders were seen wearing a blue Adidas brand sweatshirt, multicolor jeans, gray hooded clothing, light blue jeans and were armed with black handguns.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.