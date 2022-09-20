Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting

Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side

The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com