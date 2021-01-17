Suspects sought in Naperville armed carjacking

A woman was carjacked Sunday in west suburban Naperville.

About 2 p.m., she was in the 400 block of East Bailey Road when two suspects approached her, Naperville police said.

One of the suspects displayed a handgun and took the woman’s keys, police said. The duo fled in her 2018 maroon Dodge Charger.

Minutes later, officers spotted the car near Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard, police said. Officers followed the car onto Interstate 88 but stopped the pursuit near Midwest Road. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as males of medium height wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

On Saturday, a woman was shot and critically injured in a carjacking in nearby Aurora.