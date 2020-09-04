Suspects sought in Red Line robbery in Fuller Park

article

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects in a robbery last week at the Garfield Red Line station in Fuller Park on the South Side.

A 19-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were robbed about 4:45 a.m. Aug. 26 at the station, 220 W. Garfield Blvd., according to a community alert from Chicago police. A large group reportedly approached, beat them and took their property.

The suspects were described as two women and six men between 18 and 25 years old, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4443.