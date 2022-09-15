Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police released images of five people wanted in a violent robbery that took place Aug. 29 at the 95th Street Red Line station | CPD

Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August.

The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.

One of the victims suffered a fracture as a result of the attack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.