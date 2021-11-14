Suspects stole purses from retail store on the Mag Mile, pushed security guard to the ground: police

Four suspects stole items from a retail store on the Mag Mile Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of North Michigan.

At about 6:50 p.m., four unidentified males exited a white SUV and entered a retail store, police said.

Each of the offenders grabbed a purse from the store and ran out without paying.

A male security guard was pushed to the ground, and the offenders returned to the SUV and fled the scene, police said.

The security guard was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. He was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody at this time.