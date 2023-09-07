Suspects threatened to shoot victim in head before carjacking him in Chicago Ridge: police

article

A man and a juvenile are accused of carjacking a man in Chicago Ridge at gunpoint last week.

At about 12:33 p.m. on Sept. 1, Chicago Ridge police officers responded to 10312 S. Oxford for a report of an aggravated carjacking.

The victim stated that two male Black suspects arrived at the business and requested to test drive a vehicle that was for sale.

As the driver proceeded to the dead end of 103rd and Oxford, the rear-seat passenger put a gun to the victim's head. The driver then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim's stomach, police said.

The two then ordered the victim out of the vehicle after threatening to shoot him in the head. They also took his cell phone and fled the area in the stolen car.

At about 9 p.m., the stolen vehicle was located in the area of 95th Street and Wentworth in Chicago.

At that time, three subjects were taken into custody.

According to police, two of the subjects were positively identified as the suspects involved in the carjacking. Two loaded handguns were also recovered during the arrest.

A juvenile suspect, who was not involved in the incident but was inside the vehicle, was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle and was released to his mother.

One of the subjects involved in the aggravated carjacking was identified as a 17-year-old boy. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and lawful use of a weapon. He also has a prior history of aggravated vehicular carjacking and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where a judge ordered him to be released to his parents on electronic monitoring.

The second subject was identified as Damarco Vaughn, 19, of Chicago.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking. He also has a history of firearm offenses and will remain in custody until his next court date, which is scheduled for Sept., 27.